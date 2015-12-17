FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Indiana school districts shut down amid threats toward schools
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications

December 17, 2015
December 17, 2015

Two Indiana school districts shut down amid threats toward schools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Two Indiana school districts closed on Thursday amid reported threats directed at schools there, school district officials said in posts on their website and Twitter.

School officials in Danville, Indiana, in a post on Twitter wrote: “Due to newly received threats toward the school system received overnight, Danville schools will be CLOSED Thurs, Dec 17 for students & staff.”

Officials in Plainfield, Indiana, on their website said: “A threat has been directed to the high school, and the safety and security of all students is our highest priority,” adding that they are working with public safety officials in what is an ongoing investigation.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella, editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
