Moody's revises Indianapolis airport outlook to stable

June 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday revised the outlook on the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s A1 rating to stable from negative, citing a steady operating and financial profile.

“Moody’s view that national and local economic conditions will continue to weigh on enplanement growth as the authority faces high fixed costs from its large debt load remain a challenge that the airport has managed well to date,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The authority has $1.15 billion of outstanding debt.