Feb 2 (Reuters) - Three months ended Dec. 31 (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Oct-Dec 2012 Oct-Dec 2011 Net Profit 3.31 5.26 Interest Earned 35.48 32.24 Interest Expended 24.03 20.54 Net NPAs (in pct) 2.17 0.80 NOTE: Indian Bank is a state run lender. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)