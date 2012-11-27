FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC charges four Indian brokerages with registration violations
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

SEC charges four Indian brokerages with registration violations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Four Indian financial services firms agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it provided brokerage services to U.S. institutional investors without being registered, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The SEC said Ambit Capital Private Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, JM Financial Institutional Securities Private Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd engaged with U.S. investors by sponsoring conferences, having employees travel to the United States to meet investors and in other ways.

The brokerages agreed to pay more than $1.8 million in total to settle the charges, the regulator said.

Motilal Oswal, one of the largest Indian brokerages, will pay about $820,000, Edelweiss will pay about $568,000, JM Financial will pay $443,000 and Ambit will pay about $31,000.

“These four firms and all other foreign broker-dealers must educate themselves on the U.S. laws and regulations when they provide services to U.S. investors.” Scott W. Friestad, associate director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.