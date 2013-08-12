FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Hotels to decide on Orient-Express bid by next quarter
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Indian Hotels to decide on Orient-Express bid by next quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Co Ltd, part of the $100-billion Tata Group, expects to decide on its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd by next quarter, Chief Financial Officer Anil Goel said on Monday.

It had earlier said it would decide on the bid by March-end. Indian Hotels’ board is considering the matter, Goel said.

In November, U.S.-listed Orient-Express, which owns the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the ‘21’ Club in New York, rejected a $1.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from Indian Hotels as too cheap.

Earlier on Monday, Indian Hotels said its June-quarter net profit more than doubled to 97.8 million rupees despite flat sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
