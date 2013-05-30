FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Hotels says no decision yet on Orient-Express bid
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Indian Hotels says no decision yet on Orient-Express bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Co Ltd said on Thursday it had not decided on whether to revise its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.

In November, U.S.-listed Orient-Express, which owns the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the ‘21’ Club in New York, rejected a $1.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from Indian Hotels as too cheap. [ID:nL3E8M862U

“The board has not yet taken a decision on the Orient-Express bid. Different options are open to us,” Anil Goel, executive director for finance, told reporters on Thursday.

