FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian Hotels says reviewing options for Orient-Express bid
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Indian Hotels says reviewing options for Orient-Express bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Co Ltd, part of the diversified Tata Group, reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly net profit beating estimates and said it was reviewing its options after Orient-Express Hotels rejected its takeover bid.

The company, which owns and operates the chain of Taj hotels and resorts worldwide, made an unsolicited $1.2 billion bid for U.S.-listed, luxury hotels group Orient-Express in October.

On Nov. 8, 2012 , Orient-Express rejected a $1.2 billion takeover offer from Indian Hotels, saying it was too cheap.

The company said net profit rose to 646.2 million rupees ($12.07 million) for October-December, up from 504.8 million rupees a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.