Indian Oil Corp to raise $450 mln via overseas borrowing

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp plans to raise $450 million through overseas borrowing in the current financial year that ends March 2013, a senior official said.

“We have already raised $300 million and will be raising $450 million in the rest of the (fiscal) year,” Finance Director P K Goyal told reporters.

IOC posted a record loss of 224.5 billion rupees in the June quarter, hit by foreign exchange losses and on account of selling petroleum products at government controlled prices, below cost.