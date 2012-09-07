FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Oil Corp to raise $450 mln via overseas borrowing
September 7, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indian Oil Corp to raise $450 mln via overseas borrowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp plans to raise $450 million through overseas borrowing in the current financial year that ends March 2013, a senior official said.

“We have already raised $300 million and will be raising $450 million in the rest of the (fiscal) year,” Finance Director P K Goyal told reporters.

IOC posted a record loss of 224.5 billion rupees in the June quarter, hit by foreign exchange losses and on account of selling petroleum products at government controlled prices, below cost.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

