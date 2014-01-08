FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiareit raises 10 bln rupees for domestic property fund
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2014 / 8:28 AM / 4 years ago

Indiareit raises 10 bln rupees for domestic property fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indiareit Fund Advisors, the real estate private equity arm of India’s Piramal Enterprises , has raised 10 billion rupees ($160.5 million) from investors within the country, the company said.

The domestic fund targets investments which will provide structured returns, Indiareit. The fund would invest in property assets in the top metro cities in the country, Indiareit said.

The property fund manages about 43.43 billion rupees ($696.9 million) across five earlier funds and two third party mandates.

$1 = 62.3200 rupees Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
