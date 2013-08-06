FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indiareit says raises about $50 mln domestic fund
August 6, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Indiareit says raises about $50 mln domestic fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say domestic fund, not redevelopment fund)

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indiareit Fund Advisors, the real estate private equity arm of Piramal Enterprises, said on Tuesday it raised 3 billion rupees ($49.3 million) from domestic investors to invest in major Indian cities.

Indiareit continues with its plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees for the fund, it said in a statement.

The property fund manages about 43.43 billion Indian rupees ($713.43 million) across five earlier funds and two third party mandates, Indiareit said. ($1 = 60.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
