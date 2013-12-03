FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Reliance Communications, Sistema Shyam add mobile users in Oct
December 3, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-India's Reliance Communications, Sistema Shyam add mobile users in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* India’s Reliance Communications adds 450,008 mobile customers in October; total mobile customers at 116.71 million - industry data

* India’s Tata Teleservices loses 96,560 mobile customers in October; total mobile customers at 63.45 million - industry data

* Sistema Shyam TeleServices adds 15,025 mobile customers in October; total mobile customers at 9.57 million - industry data

* Data released by Association of Unified Telecom Service Providers of India (AUSPI) Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/wyg25v (New Delhi newsroom; +91 11 4178 1009)

