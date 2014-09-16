FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSCI launches low-carbon emission, fossil fuel reserve indices
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 16, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

MSCI launches low-carbon emission, fossil fuel reserve indices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Index compiler MSCI has launched low carbon stock indices following requests from Swedish and French national pension funds and French money manager Amundi, MSCI said on Tuesday.

The firm said the indices were the first in the industry to enable investors to limit their exposure to carbon risk through carbon emissions and fossil fuel reserves.

Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund AP4, Fonds de Reserve pour les Retraites (FRR) and Amundi were looking for “representative benchmarks in the transition to a low carbon economy”, MSCI said in a statement.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.