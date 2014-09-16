MSCI launches low-carbon emission, fossil fuel reserve indices

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Index compiler MSCI has launched low carbon stock indices following requests from Swedish and French national pension funds and French money manager Amundi, MSCI said on Tuesday.

The firm said the indices were the first in the industry to enable investors to limit their exposure to carbon risk through carbon emissions and fossil fuel reserves.

Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund AP4, Fonds de Reserve pour les Retraites (FRR) and Amundi were looking for “representative benchmarks in the transition to a low carbon economy”, MSCI said in a statement.