MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish retailer Inditex rose 1.2 percent at the market open on Wednesday after the company reported a better-than-expected drop in net profit in the first half.

The owner of the Zara stores posted a 2.4 percent drop in first-half net profit as strong cost controls helped compensate for negative currency effects. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)