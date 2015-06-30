FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IndiGo owner says terms for 250-jet Airbus order have expired
#Industrials
June 30, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

IndiGo owner says terms for 250-jet Airbus order have expired

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - The owner of Indian airline IndiGo said on Tuesday that the terms of a provisional order to buy 250 aircraft from Airbus had expired, but that the two companies remained in talks about acquiring a “significant” number of A320neo jets.

“Although the term sheet has expired we remain in active discussions concerning the potential acquisition of a significant number of aircraft from the A320neo family,” InterGlobe Aviation Ltd said in the draft prospectus for its initial public offering, which it filed with Indian regulators on Tuesday.

Budget airline Indigo, India’s biggest carrier by market share, signed a provisional order for 250 A320net jets from Airbus in October, handing the European planemaker’s its biggest-ever potential order.

The order was worth nearly $26 billion at list prices.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
