REFILE-Indian airline IndiGo heads towards $400 mln IPO as air travel booms

March 27, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects text in first paragraph to '$300 million to $400 million’ from '$300 to $400 million’)

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Tommy Wilkes

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - India’s biggest carrier, IndiGo, is preparing to file documents for a stock listing to raise $300 million to $400 million, two sources with knowledge of the plans said, as it looks to cash in on a booming air travel market.

IndiGo, owned by hospitality and travel company InterGlobe Enterprises, has remained profitable in the last two years, avoiding much of the turbulence to hit rival Indian carriers.

IndiGo has picked Citigroup, Kotak Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan as lead managers for the listing, with UBS and Barclays also involved, the two sources said.

Indigo will file its draft prospectus by the end of May, two sources said. The timing of the market debut itself, however, is not set, a separate source said, and will depend on market conditions.

Indigo was not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

