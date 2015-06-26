FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IndiGo to file prospectus for $400 mln IPO next week - sources
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

India's IndiGo to file prospectus for $400 mln IPO next week - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - India’s biggest airline IndiGo is set to file prospectus next week for a domestic stock market listing that is expected to raise as much as $400 million, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

IndiGo, owned by hospitality and travel company InterGlobe Enterprises, is aiming to get approval from India’s market regulator in August before hitting the market later in the year, one of the sources said.

The timing of the market debut will, however, depend on market conditions, one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

IndiGo, founded in 2006, has used its low-cost model to stay profitable and become India’s largest airline in a market enjoying double-digit growth in passenger numbers but where most carriers lose money because of tough competition and high costs. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)


