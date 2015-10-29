FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IndiGo's $464 mln IPO three times oversubscribed - exchange data
October 29, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

IndiGo's $464 mln IPO three times oversubscribed - exchange data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, received orders for more than three times the number of available shares for its 30.2 billion rupees ($463.7 million) initial public offering, according to exchange data.

InterGlobe had received orders for 101.8 million shares or 3.38 times the number of shares on offer as of 1:42 p.m. (0812 GMT), according to data from National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.

Foreign institutional investors were the most active bidders, having placed orders worth 10.9 times the number of shares slotted for all institutional investors.

Bookbuilding will close at 5 p.m (1130 GMT). ($1 = 65.1325 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

