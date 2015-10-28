FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IndiGo's $464 mln IPO fully subscribed - exchange data
October 28, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

IndiGo's $464 mln IPO fully subscribed - exchange data

MUMBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, filled the orderbook for its up to 30.2 billion rupees ($464.33 million) initial public offering in the second day of bookbuilding, signalling strong demand from investors.

InterGlobe had received orders for 32.5 million shares as of 1300 India time (0730 GMT), according to data from exchanges National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.

The owner of IndiGo is selling 30.1 million shares at between 700 rupees to 765 rupees each via the exchanges. It will close its orderbook on Thursday. ($1 = 64.9550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Michael Perry)

