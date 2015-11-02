India's IndiGo raises $459 mln in IPO, at upper end of range

MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, raised 30.1 billion rupees ($458.91 million) in an initial public offering after setting the pricing at 765 rupees per share, according to a prospectus on Monday.

That was at the upper end of a price range of 700 rupees to 765 rupees per share. The book-building closed last week, having attracted orders worth six times the number of available shares.

InterGlobe’s IPO is India’s biggest since the listing of around $750 million by Bharti Infratel Ltd in December 2012. It will make its market debut later this month.

On Tuesday, market debutant Coffee Day Enterprises , the operator of India’s biggest coffee chain, slumped 17.6 percent below its IPO price of 328 rupees as investors fretted over a generous price tag they said underestimated concerns around its complex structure. ($1 = 65.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)