Inditex says sees similar currency impact in 2014 as 2013
March 19, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Inditex says sees similar currency impact in 2014 as 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - Global retailer Inditex expects currency depreciations outside the euro zone to have a similar impact on full-year earnings in 2014 as in 2013, Chairman Pablo Isla told analysts on a conference call on Wednesday.

Isla said revenues would have risen 8 percent at constant exchange rates in 2013 versus the 5 percent rise reported by the company when taking into account currency depreciations.

He also said gross margins were expected to be stable in 2014. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)

