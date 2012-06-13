FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Spain's Inditex beats forecasts, grows net 30 pct
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 13, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Spain's Inditex beats forecasts, grows net 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net profit rise in paragraph two)

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s Inditex, the world’s largest clothes retailer, proved on Wednesday it can sell to both fashion-hungry shoppers in emerging Asia and cash-strapped consumers in Europe and its home country where low confidence was further hit on bailout news.

The owner of Zara and a clutch of other brands including upmarket Massimo Dutti posted a 30 percent rise in first-quarter net profit of 432 million euros ($538.14 million) and sales of 3.4 billion, fuelled by expansion to new markets including Georgia, Bosnia and Ecuador.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 383.4 million euros, sales of 3.3 billion and EBITDA of 693 million.

The group said it would start selling flagship Zara online in China in September. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.