September 19, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Zara owner Inditex grows profit 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The world’s largest clothing retailer, Zara owner Inditex, posted a 32 percent jump in first-half year profit on Wednesday, beating expectations, boosted by rapid expansion to fast-growing emerging markets.

The Spanish retailer, which runs eight brands including upmarket Massimo Dutti, youth label Bershka and underwear store Oysho, posted net profit of 944 million euros ($1.23 billion), compared to 905 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Inditex made sales of 7.2 billion euros and earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.6 billion euros, compared to a forecast of 7.1 billion euros and 1.6 billion euros in the poll.

The retailer said its sales at the start of the third quarter -- from Aug. 1 to Sept. 17 -- rose 17 percent at constant exchange rates and like-for-like sales climbed 7 percent.

$1 = 0.7660 euros Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Jesus Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
