FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zara owner Inditex year profits in line with f/casts
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 6 years ago

Zara owner Inditex year profits in line with f/casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex posted a 12 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) on Wednesday as new growth markets compensated for sluggish spending in Europe.

The Spanish retailer, which runs eight brands and more than 5,500 stores across eight countries, boosted sales 10 percent to 13.8 billion euros.

The results were bang in line with forecast -- a Reuters poll of 11 analysts had forecast net profit of 1.9 billion euros on sales of 13.8 billion. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.