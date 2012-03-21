Zara owner Inditex year profits in line with f/casts

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex posted a 12 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) on Wednesday as new growth markets compensated for sluggish spending in Europe.

The Spanish retailer, which runs eight brands and more than 5,500 stores across eight countries, boosted sales 10 percent to 13.8 billion euros.

The results were bang in line with forecast -- a Reuters poll of 11 analysts had forecast net profit of 1.9 billion euros on sales of 13.8 billion. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)