Spain's Inditex posts lowest Q1 profit growth in 4 yrs
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 12, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Spain's Inditex posts lowest Q1 profit growth in 4 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex, the world’s largest clothes retailer, posted its weakest quarterly growth in net profit in four years on Wednesday hit by cold weather in Europe and negative currency effects.

Net profit came in 1.2 percent higher at 438 million euros ($581.43 million), after a good 2012, while sales rose 5.2 percent to 3.6 billion euros, in line with forecasts.

The retailer - which runs a stable of brands including teen label Bershka and upmarket player Massimo Dutti - said sales from May 1 to June 7 rose 8 percent.

“We have achieved positive like-for-like sales growth (in the first quarter),” said Capital Markets Director Marcos Lopez in a statement to Reuters without giving a precise figure. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
