Spain's Inditex posts flat 9-mth profit, pre-Xmas sales up 10 pct

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer, said sales rose 10 percent in the first six weeks of the quarter, the run-up to Christmas, after posting flat nine-month profit growth.

The Spanish retailer, which runs 6,249 stores globally, posted a nine month profit to the end of October of 1.67 billion euros ($2.30 billion), in line with a Reuters poll. Sales in some of its 86 countries lost value against a stronger euro.

Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.78 billion euros on sales of 11.93 billion euros, also in line.