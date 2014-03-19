Spain's Inditex yearly profit flat, in-line with forecast

MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer, posted almost flat full-year net profit, in line with expectations, as results were hit by depreciating currencies in many of its non-euro markets and by store refurbishing costs.

Inditex, which runs brands like mid-market Massimo Dutti and teen labels Bershka and Stradivarius, said on Wednesday that profit for the year ending Jan. 31 was 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion), up 1 percent from a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was unchanged at 3.9 billion euros. Sales rose 5 percent 16.7 billion, but were up 3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 2.4 billion euros, EBITDA of 3.9 billion and sales of 16.7 billion. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)