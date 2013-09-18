FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inditex H1 profit beats forecasts with 1 percent rise
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 18, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Inditex H1 profit beats forecasts with 1 percent rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex, the world’s largest clothes retailer, said first-half net profit rose 1 percent to 951 million euros ($1.3 billion) from a year earlier, beating expectations as strict cost controls helped offset the impact of poor weather and negative currency effects.

The Spanish retailer, which owns eight brands including upmarket brand Massimo Dutti and teen label Bershka, posted a 6 percent rise in sales to 7.7 billion euros.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 926 million euros and sales of 7.6 billion. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.