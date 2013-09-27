FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India lets Zara brand owner sell Massimo Dutti products
#Healthcare
September 27, 2013 / 1:19 PM / 4 years ago

India lets Zara brand owner sell Massimo Dutti products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India on Friday approved a proposal by Spain’s Inditex S.A., the world’s largest clothing retailer and the owner of the Zara brand, to sell its Massimo Dutti line of clothing, apparel, footwear and other products.

India had rejected an application by Inditex unit Zara Holdings BV to sell the more upscale brand through a joint venture with Tata Group’s retail arm, Trent Ltd, in July 2012.

But the Foreign Investment Promotion Board on Friday cleared the proposal as part of a go-ahead to 15 foreign direct investment plans worth 20.5 billion rupees ($330.3 million). ($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)

