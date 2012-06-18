FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inditex buys flagship London site for $242 mln
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

Inditex buys flagship London site for $242 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Inditex, the world’s largest fashion retailer, has bought its flagship Zara store in London for 155 million pounds ($242 million), taking advantage of a “rare opportunity” to own one of the city’s best retail locations.

The Spanish group said on Monday it had bought the 7,000 square-metre property at the intersection of Oxford Street and New Bond Street from German fund manager Deka.

While Inditex leases most of its stores, it has a penchant for buying the best - last year it spent 485 million euros ($612 million) buying the buildings for Zara flagships on New York’s Fifth Avenue and Milan’s Corso Vittorio Emanuele II.

Spain’s largest listed retailer, which runs eight brands including upmarket store Massimo Dutti and teen label Bershka, said the building was made up of 3,155 square metres retail space, with the rest leased to third parties as office space.

Inditex, which has expanded rapidly outside its home market to run more than 5,600 stores in 84 countries, said on Monday its expansion strategy “remains focused on opening stores on a leasehold basis”.

Last Wednesday, Inditex posted a forecast-beating 30 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 432 million euros ($538 million), on sales of 3.4 billion. ($1 = 0.6393 pound = 0.7921 euro) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.