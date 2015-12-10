FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inditex posts 20 pct profit rise, strong start to new season
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
December 10, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Inditex posts 20 pct profit rise, strong start to new season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Profit at Inditex, owner of fast fashion group Zara, rose by one fifth in the nine months to October in line with expectations, with its on-trend offer ensuring a sprightly start to the current quarter.

Net profit stood at 2.02 billion euros ($2.22 billion).

Sales at the world’s biggest fashion retailer in the four weeks from November 1 to Dec 3 rose 15 percent, and sales in constant currencies in the nine-month period also rose 15 percent.

Core earnings (EBITDA) rose 18 percent to 3.33 billion euros, in line with a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.