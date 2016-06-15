FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Inditex Q1 profit up 6 pct, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 15 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first quarter net profit up 6 percent from year-ago period driven higher by strong sales as it continues its expansion online.

Net profit was 554 million euros ($621 million), above a Reuters polled forecast of 541 million euros. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period from February 1 to April 30 rose 7 percent to 955 million euros, also ahead of a polled forecast of 937 million euros. ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

