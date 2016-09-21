FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain's Inditex H1 profit up 8 percent, just above forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Spain's Inditex H1 profit up 8 percent, just above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first half net profit up 8 percent from a year ago driven higher by strong sales as it focuses on flag-ship stores and its online platforms.

Inditex's solid earnings set it apart from European peers such as H&M and Next, which blamed a warm winter and a cold spring for below-forecast figures last week and consistently have lagged behind their Spanish rival.

Inditex's net profit was 1.26 billion euros ($1.40 billion), just above a Reuters polled forecast of 1.25 billion euros, on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.11 billion euros.

A Reuters poll forecast EBITDA of 2.1 billion euros for the six months from February to July. ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.