UPDATE 3-Zara-owner Inditex posts robust results but shares slip

By Elisabeth O‘Leary

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Inditex, owner of clothing retailer Zara, reported better than expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as its global fast-fashion business model allowed it to keep pace with local economic and fashion trends.

First quarter profit rose 28 percent to 521 million euros ($588.52 million), three percent above forecasts. Consumer confidence in Europe contributed, but so did a weak euro and its own weak performance in Q1 of 2014.

Its shares fell 1.7 percent versus a 1.2 percent gain in the European retail sector reflecting doubts it could match last year’s 58 percent gross margin, neck-and-neck with Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz and way beyond most retailers.

Inditex shares have risen by almost a quarter this year to trade at almost 32 times forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data, opening up a big premium to H&M’s shares, which are up 1 percent to trade at almost 24 times expected earnings.

The company’s rapid expansion into 88 markets on five continents is now slowing as Inditex seeks to complement big flagship stores with a broader ecommerce reach.

Longer term challenges for Inditex include how to make its online franchise as powerful as it physical one, and what will happen when its founder and controlling shareholder Amancio Ortega, now 79, withdraws altogether from the group.

CURRENCY TAILWIND

The world’s largest fashion retailer makes more of its garments in the euro zone than competitors like H&M, which largely sources from Asia in U.S. dollar-denominated contracts, meaning Inditex has benefited as the euro has tumbled against the greenback.

The Spanish firm, which runs brands such as teen chain Bershka and up-market chain Massimo Dutti, said sales had picked up further in May and June, rising 13.5 percent from Feb. 1 to June 7 in local currencies.

“Results reflect a very strong operating performance with positive like-for-like sales growth in all geographies,” said Marcos Lopez, Inditex’s capital markets director said.

By tailoring styles and prices to local markets according to demand and sourcing most of its clothing in Europe, Inditex keeps one step ahead of its competitors.

Its clothes are priced more cheaply in Spain, where powerhouse Zara is among mid-range brands, than in Japan, where it is considered upmarket.

Its so-called fast fashion model means it was able to fit in with warmer-than-expected weather in countries such as home market Spain, which accounts for 20 percent of sales and is emerging from a long crisis, and colder weather in Germany

“Inditex have returned to premium growth in style,” said Graham Renwick at Exane BNP Paribas. “Confirmation is comforting even if coming against the easiest comparative of the year, and the seasonally lightest quarter,” he added.

In contrast, fashion group Gerry Weber issued a profit warning on Tuesday, blaming a shrinking German market and unseasonable weather, and saying it wants to overhaul its sourcing to make it more responsive to trends.

Inditex’s sales in the first quarter, dating from Feb. 1 to April 30, were up a currency neutral 13 percent to 4.37 billion euros, outpacing forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Gross margin rose to 59.4 percent from 58.9 percent a year ago. Inditex said it expected a broadly stable gross margin for the full year, with a lower figure in the second half due to the strong dollar, which would push up costs of the garments it does still source from Asia.

Credit Suisse analyst Simon Irwin said that could push its costs, when translated into euros, up 9.5 percent over the next 6 months, but fragile consumer sentiment would mean it was unlikely to be able to pass those costs on.

“While Inditex will see less pressure than peers, we do not believe it will be immune,” he said. ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Keith Weir, Alessandra Galloni and Philippa Fletcher)