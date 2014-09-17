FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Apparel & Accessories
September 17, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Inditex posts 2.4 percent fall in H1 profit, currency effect eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex posted a shallower-than-expected 2.4 percent year-on-year fall in first-half net profit on Wednesday as negative currency effects eased and said sales for the start of the third quarter rose 10 percent.

The world’s largest clothing retailer posted net profit of 928 million euros ($1.2 billion) while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipped 0.4 percent to 1.6 billion euros.

Sales at Inditex’s more than 6,400 stores rose 5.6 percent to 8.1 billion euros.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 908 million euros, EBITDA of 1.6 billion euros and sales of 8.1 billion euros.

1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
