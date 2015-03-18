FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Net profit at Zara-owner Inditex up 5 pct in 2014
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 18, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Net profit at Zara-owner Inditex up 5 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID/LA CORUNA, March 18 (Reuters) - Spanish fashion giant Inditex posted a 5 percent rise in 2014 profit to 2.5 billion euros ($2.65 billion) on Wednesday, as an economic recovery fed customer appetite for fashion in its biggest European markets and negative exchange rate pressure faded.

The fashion group, based in La Coruna at Spain’s northwestern tip, said like-for-like sales rose 5 percent. Shares are trading at around 30 times this year’s expected earnings, versus around 25 times for nearest rival Hennes & Mauritz.

Zara, which has lured shoppers this winter with skirts and tunics in leather, said sales in the first six weeks of the first quarter rose 13 percent in constant currencies.

Results at the Zara owner were in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, which had predicted 2.49 billion euros net profit on sales of 18.06 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)

