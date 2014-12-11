FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inditex says net profit in line, margin shrinks on accounting change
December 11, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Inditex says net profit in line, margin shrinks on accounting change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex said on Thursday its nine-month net profit rose 0.8 percent to 1.69 billion euros ($2.1 billion) broadly in line with expectations after a warm start to autumn and negative currency effects.

Sales for the first six weeks of the fourth quarter rose 14 percent after rising 10.5 percent in constant currency in the nine month period to 12.7 billion euros.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 1.67 billion euros, EBITDA of 2.8 billion euros and sales of 12.6 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8039 euros Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

