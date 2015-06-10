FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q1 net profit at Zara-owner Inditex up 28 pct, outstrips forecasts
June 10, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Q1 net profit at Zara-owner Inditex up 28 pct, outstrips forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Inditex, the owner of Zara fashion stores, posted a 28 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Wednesday as warm European weather and a recovering economy underpinned sales.

Net profit rose to 521 million euros ($588.42 million) in the period from Feb. 1 to April 30, outpacing expectations of 510 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 17 percent to 4.37 billion euros and core profit (earnings before taxes, interest and amortisations) rose 22 percent to 895 million euros.

A Reuters poll had forecast sales of 4.34 billion euros and EBITDA of 888 million euros.

The world’s largest clothing retailer, which runs brands like teen chain Bershka and up-market chain Massimo Dutti, said sales in local in local currencies rose 13.5 percent from February 1 to June 7. ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
