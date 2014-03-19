Inditex shares open up over 3 percent on upbeat 2014 trading

MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish clothing giant Inditex opened over 3 percent higher on Wednesday after the owner of Zara said sales had jumped 12 percent in the first part of 2014, leading to hopes for a retail recovery in Southern Europe.

“Full-year numbers weren’t bad and investors are taking cheer from a good start to the year in sales and a nice dividend announcement,” a Madrid-based trader said.

By 0810 GMT, Inditex shares were up 3.8 percent at 107 euros each, leading gainers on Spain’s blue chip index and after having fallen 14 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)