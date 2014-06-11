FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Inditex Q1 net profit falls 7.3 percent, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - Profit at the world’s largest retailer Inditex dropped 7.3 percent in the first quarter, a smaller drop than forecast, but still the largest in five years, as a strong euro hit the Zara owner with stores across 87 countries.

Net profit for the period February to April was 406 million euros ($552.77 million) and earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) slipped 2.3 percent. Sales rose 4.3 percent to 3.75 billion euros.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 383 million euros, EBITDA of 721 million euros and sales of 3.79 billion euros.

The operator of brands like upmarket player Massimo Dutti and teen label Stradivarius said sales for the period Feb. 1 until June 8 were up 11 percent.

The retailer said it would propose a 5-for-1 share split at its annual meeting. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
