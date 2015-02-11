RPT-Indivior revenues fall 8 pct on growing competition

(Repeats to add link to news alerts, no changes to text)

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Newly listed pharmaceuticals company Indivior posted an 8 percent fall in 2014 revenues and forecast a further drop this year as competition for its addiction treatment drug eroded its market share and drove down prices.

The firm, which was spun off from consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser in December, lost its exclusive patent for the Suboxone opiate addiction drug in 2009 and the medicine has gradually been losing market share to competitors.

Net revenues were $1.1 billion in 2014, down from $1.2 billion in 2013. Operating profit fell 16 percent to $586 million from $695 million last year, reflecting the firm’s decision to cut prices to defend market share.

Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter said revenues were likely to fall further in 2015 to $850-$880 million.

“The outlook for 2015 is very uncertain as to the timing, extent and impact of tablet price erosion,” he said.

The U.S. market share for Suboxone Film, which is sold on prescription and administered orally, fell to 58 percent from 67 percent even though overall demand in the market, Indivior’s largest, grew 13 percent.