FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Drugmaker Indivior raises revenue forecast; records charge on lawsuits
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 2, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 10 months ago

Drugmaker Indivior raises revenue forecast; records charge on lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior Plc raised its full-year revenue forecast as it sold more medicine to treat opioid addiction in the United States.

* The Richmond, Virginia-based company said U.S. sales of its opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone, rose as more doctors were certified to treat opioid addiction.

* The company said it now expected full year revenue of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, up from a prior forecast of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion.

* The company also said it had recorded a charge of $220 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 over lawsuits that it faces, including one filed by 35 U.S. states and the District of Colombia. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.