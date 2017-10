May 28 (Reuters) - Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net Profit 125.3 vs 122.3 Net Sales 1,476.6 vs 1,206.3 NOTE: Indoco Remedies is a drugmaker. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; editing by James Jukwey)