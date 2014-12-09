Indonesia drug firm Kimia Farma says may merge with Indofarma

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk said on Tuesday it may merge with state-owned peer PT Indofarma Tbk under a government plan.

The merger options include a share swap or a straight acquisition, Kimia Farma Chief Executive Rusdi Rosman told Reuters. Indofarma Corporate Secretary Yasser Arafat said the company would support any decision made by its shareholders.

Shares of both Indofarma and Kimia Farma surged after local media reported that Indonesian state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno will decide on a planned merger between the two firms this week.

Soemarno was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata)