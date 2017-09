JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s food company PT Indofood Sukses Makmur said its 2014 net profit rose 55 percent from a year ago to 3.89 trillion rupiah ($297.74 million).

Net profit for 2013 was 2.50 trillion rupiah, it said in a filing to Indonesia Stock Exchange on Friday. ($1 = 13,065.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)