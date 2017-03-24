Indonesia's Indofood posts almost 40 pct jump in 2016 profit

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's largest instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk on Friday posted a nearly 40 percent increase in net profit in 2016.

Net profit rose to 4.14 trillion rupiah ($310.72 million) from 2.97 trillion rupiah a year earlier, as revenue and profit margin improved, Indofood said.

"2016 was a very good year for Indofood. We posted our highest record for the bottom line and core profit," Anthoni Salim, Indofood's chief executive, said.