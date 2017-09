JAKARTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, one of the world’s largest instant noodle makers, reported on Thursday a 37 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit.

The company reported a net profit of 870.08 billion rupiah ($67.37 million) for the three months ended March, down from 1.39 trillion rupiah a year earlier. ($1 = 12,915.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)