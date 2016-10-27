FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Indonesian noodle firm Indofood 9-mth profit jumps 93 pct
October 27, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 10 months ago

Indonesian noodle firm Indofood 9-mth profit jumps 93 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk reported a 93 percent jump in its nine-month net profit on Friday.

In a statement published in the Kompas newspaper, Indofood posted a net profit of 3.24 trillion rupiah ($248.6 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from 1.68 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

The company, whose financial performance is often seen as an indicator of the health of consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, did not give reasons for its profit jump.

$1 = 13,032.00 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
