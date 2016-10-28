UPDATE 1-Indonesian noodle maker Indofood's core profit up as food demand rises

* Jan-Sep core profit 3.12 trln rupiah vs 2.71 trln

* Net sales grew 4.8 pct to 49.9 trln rupiah

* Net margins rose to 6.5 pct from 3.5 pct (Adds reason for profit jump, analyst comment)

By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur posted a 15 percent rise in nine-month core profit, helped by lower raw material costs and sales price increases as demand for packaged food grew in the country.

In a statement to the Jakarta stock exchange, Indofood reported a core profit of 3.12 trillion rupiah ($239.2 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from 2.71 trillion rupiah a year earlier. Core profit excludes the impact of currency moves and one-off items.

Net sales for the period grew 4.8 percent to 49.9 trillion rupiah, while net margins rose to 6.5 percent from 3.5 percent.

Indofood's financial performance is often seen as an indicator of the health of consumption in the overall economy of Indonesia, the biggest in Southeast Asia. Besides instant noodles, the company also produces snacks, flour and drinks.

Taking into account foreign exchange gains, Indofood's net profit jumped almost 93 percent to 3.24 trillion rupiah. So far this year, the rupiah has risen 5.7 percent against the dollar, making it the best-performing emerging Asian currency.

Brokerage Maybank Kim Eng said Indofood's earnings beat its expectation on the back of margin improvements. The company has benefitted from an average sale price hike for its noodles as well as lower raw material costs, it said.

Indofood shares were down 0.9 percent in early trade on Friday, after closing 1.2 percent higher a day earlier. ($1 = 13,042.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)