FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Indomaret to issue rupiah bonds
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Indomaret to issue rupiah bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - PT Indomarco Prismatama (Indomaret), one of Indonesia’s leading retailers, said on Tuesday it planned to sell 1 trillion rupiah ($88.6 million) of bonds in July.

Finance Director Markus Hendarto told Reuters that Mandiri Sekuritas and BCA Sekuritas would be lead underwriters.

Indomaret has more than 9,100 stores across the country, and hopes to add another 2,000 this year. It is majority owned by the Salim Group through its company Indoritel Makmur. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.