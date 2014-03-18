Indonesia's Indomaret to issue rupiah bonds

JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - PT Indomarco Prismatama (Indomaret), one of Indonesia’s leading retailers, said on Tuesday it planned to sell 1 trillion rupiah ($88.6 million) of bonds in July.

Finance Director Markus Hendarto told Reuters that Mandiri Sekuritas and BCA Sekuritas would be lead underwriters.

Indomaret has more than 9,100 stores across the country, and hopes to add another 2,000 this year. It is majority owned by the Salim Group through its company Indoritel Makmur. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)