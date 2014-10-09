Indonesia resumes search for survivors of Bali boat sinking

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian search and rescue teams on Thursday resumed efforts to find 24 passengers missing after their vessel sank near the resort island of Bali, killing at least 17.

Indonesia has a checkered maritime safety record among the thousands of ferries that criss-cross the vast archipelago.

A wedding party was aboard the ship, Jabal Nur, which was carrying 49 passengers when it sank on Tuesday, following damage that caused a malfunction of the engine and water pump, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman of Indonesia’s National Disaster Agency.

Eight people have been rescued, including the ship’s captain.

High waves and encroaching darkness forced a suspension of the search late on Wednesday, Nugroho said.